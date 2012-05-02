Jabar Gaffney enters Patriots' crowded receiver fray

Branch was just re-signed and has been a consistent performer during two different runs in New England. Gaffney was the Washington Redskins' leading receiver last season, and Tom Brady has spoken fondly of him. Gonzalez proved during his time with Peyton Manning in Indianapolis that he can be a legitimate playmaker. Stallworth was sought out for a second run with the Patriots, and he was a legit contributor to the 18-1 team in 2007. Ochocinco? He used to go to the Pro Bowl a lot and is excellent at Twitter.