J'Marcus Webb released by Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bearswaived veteran offensive tackle J'Marcus Webb on Friday, according to the lineman's Twitter feed.
The Bears later confirmed that they had released Webb, who started 44 games -- 32 straight -- at left tackle in those three seasons. However, his 2013 season began with a position switch and quickly spiraled on him. He entered training camp as the favorite at right tackle but was replaced in the starting unit by rookie Jordan Mills.
Bears coach Marc Trestmandownplayed the demotion, but it seemed clear that Webb was on the chopping block. Webb's dismissal most likely means backup offensive tackles Eben Britton and oft-injured Jonathan Scott will make the final 53-man roster.
Webb has been one of the poster boys of the Bears' O-line struggles the last several years. However, with the dearth of offensive line talent and a plethora of teams in need, Webb shouldn't be on the street long.
The Oakland Raiders are one team that makes all too much sense for Webb. The Raiders lost starting left tackle Jared Veldheer to a torn triceps. After a brief tryout with Alex Barron, rookie Menelik Watson had a solid start in his first preseason game Thursday. Still the Raiders could use all the help they can get to keep upright whoever wins the starting quarterback job.