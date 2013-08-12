J'Marcus Webb loses first-team reps on Chicago Bears

Rookie Jordan Mills, not Webb, worked at right tackle with the first-team offense when the Bears took the practice field Sunday.
The change came after Webb surrendered a sack to Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson in Chicago's preseason opener, though Bears coach Marc Trestman warned against reading too much into it.
"I wouldn't draw any conclusions about what's happened today," Trestman said Sunday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "It really is part of our plan to find the best five over the course of training camp. ... We're not doing anything but working the plan at this point."
Trestman explained that Mills will work with the first team for the next two practices. Webb will work as a "backup at left tackle," and veteran Eben Britton will see some work at right tackle to "better position to back up on the right side ... and keep it competitive."
Hmmmmm ...
"We think (Mills has) performed well on a daily basis, and we want to see what he can do playing against ones throughout the week without moving him around," Trestman said.
We'll take Trestman's word on this matter, but it's certainly a development worth tracking. Webb struggled as Jay Cutler's blind-side protector last season. The team believes in Webb enough to give him another crack on the other side, but his leash might be shortening.