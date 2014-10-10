J.J. Watt will be one of best ever, Colts' Pagano says

On Friday morning's episode of the Around The League Podcast, Gregg Rosenthal pointed to J.J. Watt's play this season as the most dominant stretch he has ever seen.
He won't get an argument from the Indianapolis Colts after Watt racked up seven tackles, a pair of sacks, four quarterback hits, three swats, a fumble return for a touchdown and a near pick-six in a dominant Thursday night performance.
Colts coach Chuck Pagano went into the game armed with the understanding that Watt was a "freak" and a "game wrecker."
After Watt became the first player in 50 years with a receiving touchdown, fumble return touchdown and pick-six in the same season, Pagano predicted, via CSN Houston, that Watt will go down in history as "one of the best defensive players probably when it is all said and done to play the game."
It's never easy to quantify a defensive star's impact with statistics. Here is perhaps the most telling metric, courtesy of Pro Football Focus: Watt has 20 quarterback hits this season. No other NFL player has more than eight.
He is quite simply the most relentless football player we have ever witnessed.
Wade Phillips nailed this one two years before Pagano. Barring injury, Watt will not only have a Hall of Fame bust in Canton, he will also rival Lawrence Taylor and Reggie White on the next iteration of the "The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players" of all time.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Colts' win over the Texans and previews every other Week 6 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.