J.J. Watt wants to play offense for Houston Texans

Published: Aug 14, 2013 at 01:34 AM
Marc Sessler

Are the Houston Texans preparing to add a hulking chess piece to their offense?

Defensive end J.J. Watt is badgering coach Gary Kubiak for the chance to line up on the opposite side of the ball.

"I've been lobbying since Day 1," Watt said Tuesday, per the Houston Chronicle. "It hasn't worked yet, so I don't think it's going to work anytime soon, but it's (Kubiak's) team."

Watt spoke of playing in a jumbo "Wisconsin" package alongside tight ends (and former Badgers) Owen Daniels and Garrett Graham. But that personnel grouping remains a myth for now, according to their coach.

"We might let (Watt) in there at some point," Kubiak said. "But it's not going to be anytime soon."

Our question: Why not?

The 6-foot-5, 289-pound Watt was an MVP-level force last season. Besides, he owns freakishly big hands and took snaps at tight end at Central Michigan before transferring to Wisconsin. Watt's playoff pick-six against the Bengals two seasons ago was further proof he can do it all.

It's high time for the Texans to spice up their offense. This would do the trick.

