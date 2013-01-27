J.J. Watt to Roger Goodell: Pro Bowlers 'playing hard'

It didn't take Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt long to get his shine in the Pro Bowl on Sunday -- and he even had a message for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the NFC's 62-35 victory.
The NFC received the ball first and Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson fumbled on the opening snap. The AFC took over deep in the red zone and Watt trotted on the field with the offense. He lined up in the receiver position on the left side of the field and ran a slant. Peyton Manning threw an incomplete pass to the 6-foot-5, 295-pounder in the end zone.
Watt was back on camera moments later in a sideline interview with NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya. His left finger was a bloody mess and blood was splattered across his face and jersey.
"They can't say we're not playing hard in this game," Watt said. "Hey Commish, we're playing hard!"
Watt probably will be named the NFL defensive player of the year after a season which included 81 tackles, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and 16 passes defensed.