J.J. Watt of Houston Texans credited with extra sack

The Houston Texans' defensive menace was credited with an additional sack in Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Watt was attributed with sack No. 16.5 of the season for a fourth-quarter Locker fumble initially that was scored as a "team sack," the Texans' official website reported Wednesday. The rescoring gave Watt his second sack of the game and sixth in the past three weeks.
Watt now trails San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Aldon Smith by one sack for the NFL lead, and with four games remaining, he's on pace for 22 for the season -- half a sack shy of former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan's 2001 league record.
Watt, who has been considered an MVP candidate along with Defensive Player of the Year, also has 15 defensed passes, making him the first player in NFL history with 15 passes defensed and more than 15 sacks in one season.