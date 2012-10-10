J.J. Watt loses NFL's sack lead on statistical correction

Brian Cushing's season-ending injury hurts, but if any team can handle such a loss, it's Houston, Brian Billick writes. More ...
The Houston Chronicle reported that Elias Sports Bureau, the company that tracks statistics for the NFL, determined Wednesday that Watt had been incorrectly credited with a sack in the Texans' 30-10 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 on a designed running play.
The correction bumps Watt's sack total down to 7.5, behind Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews' NFL-leading 8.
Watt wasn't the only player to have his stats adjusted Wednesday, as Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was credited with a 13-yard touchdown pass on a play that had previously been marked as a touchdown run for Rashard Mendenhall in Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles.