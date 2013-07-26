J.J. Watt: I'll be better for Houston Texans, 'just watch'

J.J. Watt put on a monstrous performance in 2012. If you happen to be a critic claiming there is no chance he can duplicate his dominance, please don't tell Mr. Watt.
"Why not? Why not? Don't sit here and tell me what I can and can't do," Watt said Thursday.
Not only does the Houston Texans defensive lineman plan to replicate his 20.5-sack season, he plans to enhance his performance in 2013.
"I'm going to be better," he said. "Just watch."
When asked about how he will respond when teams scheme for him with double and triple teams this season -- as if they didn't last year -- Watt dismissed the idea as folly.
"If you want to focus all your attention on me, a) it's not guaranteed to work and b) you have to worry about the 10 other guys on the field with me," he said. "And I'm very fortunate to have 10 great other players on the field with me. I'm also not going to give up just because I've got three or four guys on me. I'm going to get that sack."
If Watt is this fired up by media questions, imagine how agitated he'll be when some foolhardy offensive lineman decides to talk smack. Watt might just leap over him.