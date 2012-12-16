J.J. Watt, Houston Texans clinch AFC South with win

J.J. Watt put together another highlight-reel performance Sunday in the Houston Texans' 29-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans defensive end was unblockable and again made a case to be named NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
The Texans (12-2) clinched the AFC South with the victory, and the Colts (9-5) still have work to do. Indianapolis needs a singular win to get in, and a victory next week against the Kansas City Chiefs would be the best scenario. The Colts host these same Texans in Week 17, and Indy fans don't want that to be a win-or-go-home situation.
And they surely don't want to face Watt with the postseason on the line.
The Colts were missing center Samson Satele and right tackle Winston Justice, and Watt took advantage. But a completely healthy offensive line probably couldn't stop Watt. He repeatedly blew up runs in the backfield and absolutely dominated guard Jeff Linkenbach.
Colts rookie quarterback Andrew Luck truly looked flustered for one of the few times this season. He completed 13 of 27 passes and spent much of the game looking for rushers instead of going through progressions. The havoc created up front forced the Colts to go 1-for-8 on third-down conversions.
Andre Johnson finished with 11 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown. He made big third-down catches, surpassed 11,000 career yards and was one of the Texans' few offensive playmakers. Arian Foster wore down the Colts' defense and was able to ice the game on the ground.
But Reliant Stadium hosted the Watt show Sunday. Everything else paled in comparison.