J.J. Watt gets unanimous support as Defensive Player of the Year

My choice is J.J. Watt. I can't remember a guy playing at such a high level -- week in and week out, for an entire season -- in a long time. And he excelled while primarily playing defensive end in a 3-4 defense or defensive tackle in a 4-3 front. It's difficult to generate sacks or generally dominate a game from those spots, but Watt flourished. He entered Week 17 with a chance to break the single-season sack record, finishing 2.5 short at 20.5. Watt became so adept at knocking down passes (16 swats) that it seemed like more teams began to work on the technique and have success doing it. Not only did he excel against the pass, Watt was a major factor against the run, as well.