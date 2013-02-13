J.J. Watt dwarfed by Yao Ming as Houston icons meet

On Tuesday night, Watt tweeted a picture with a Houston icon even better known for swatting: Yao Ming.
The NFL's 2012 Defensive Player of the Year looks dwarfed by the former Houston Rockets center. Watt stands 6-foot-5, but looks like he's still in Pop Warner next to the 7-foot-6 Yao.
Watt had lunch with Yao, who studies economics in Shanghai and is in Houston this week for the NBA All-Star game, according to the Houston Chronicle. Watt joked that Yao could swat a few NFL passes (you know, if offensive linemen weren't taking out his knees after every snap).