It's a two-man race for best RB in NFL distinction

<table align="right" width="315px"> <tbody> <tr> <td> <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> </tr> </tbody> </table>

2. Johnson. CJ2K is more like back 1B. Everyone knows he is getting the ball but he's still able to get positive yards in big chunks. While it's his speed that makes him so dangerous, his vision and burst through tight seams are why he's so great.