It'd be sad to see several small-market teams leave

Selfishly? San Diego, hands down. No way I want that city taken off the travel log. From a sentimental standpoint, though, and assuming we're eliminating those clubs that aren't in play right now (i.e. Green Bay, Cincinnati, etc.), I'll take Minnesota. Minneapolis isn't that small of a market, ranking 15th in the United States, but the team has operated like one for some time. And the Vikings' situation is starting to bear some resemblance to what happened in Cleveland 16 years ago. Like the Browns, the Vikings are playing in a city where multiple venues were built at one time (for the Indians and Cavaliers in Cleveland; for the Twins and University of Minnesota in Minneapolis), with the local pro football team kept in a dilapidated old home. Like Cleveland, Minnesota has an extenuating circumstance (broke owner for the former, broke stadium for the latter). And like the Browns were, it's a franchise that's hard to imagine fleeing. What I do know is that the Vikings have one of the game's most dedicated fan bases, the history in Minneapolis is rich, and the NFL desperately wants to remain in that market -- if for nothing else than the outsized number of corporate headquarters and wealth in the area. But the city hasn't made it easy on either the team or the league to accommodate.