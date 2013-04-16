Israel Idonije still a possibility for Chicago Bears

Free-agent pass rusher Israel Idonije has received interest from the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans, but no team visit has been reported for the versatile defensive lineman.
Free-agent tracker
NFL free agency is underway. Follow all of the latest player rumors and signings in our free-agent tracker. More...
Bears general manager Phil Emery reiterated Tuesday that he still would like to re-sign Idonije. Nothing is believed to be imminent, however, according to the Chicago Tribune.
While Idonije is on the wrong side of 30, he's coming off a career-best season with 7.5 sacks and solid play against the run. As is the case with other aging pass rushers such as free agents Dwight Freeney and John Abraham, he's having trouble finding a team willing to meet his asking price.
If he wants to return to Chicago, it will have to be for less than the $2.5 million the Bears shelled out last season. At this point it appears all of the remaining pass rushers on the market likely will have to wait until after the 2013 NFL Draft to find a home for the upcoming season.