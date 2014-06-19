Israel Idonije released by Chicago Bears

Three months after reuniting with the Chicago Bears, veteran defensive end Israel Idonije is out of a job.
The team announced Thursday that Idonije, quarterback Jerrod Johnson, tight end Fendi Onobun and safety Sean Cattouse have been released.
Idonije is coming off the least productive season of his 10-year career as a backup in his first stint with the Lions. Now 33 years old, Idonije may be facing the end of the line.
His release suggests the Bears are pleased with what they have seen from rookies Ego Ferguson and Will Sutton -- in addition to veteran acquisitions Jared Allen, Lamarr Houston and Willie Young.
