Around the League

Presented By

Isaiah Trufant receives brotherly advice on Wes Welker

Published: Oct 23, 2012 at 11:24 PM

Wes Welker might be glad he'll have a few weeks off from facing a Trufant brother.

The New York Jets deployed 5-foot-8, 170-pound Isaiah Trufant against the New England Patriots wide receiver in an effort to break Welker's streak of four 100-yard games.

"Watch him cover a kick, watch him on the practice field, watch him on the game field. He deserves it," Jets coach Rex Ryan said of Trufant, according to the team's official website. "He's been doing a terrific job for us. He's such a competitive young man that we thought that gave us our best chance. Going against Wes Welker, that's about as tough as it gets. I thought he really competed well."

The second-year pro out of Eastern Washington helped hold Welker to six catches for just 66 yards in Sunday's loss.

Before the matchup, Trufant received advice from his brother, Marcus -- who's two years older and 3 inches taller -- who had experience covering Welker the previous week in Seattle.

"I talked to him a little bit about how he went about sticking him," Isaiah told The Star-Ledger. "He just told me to be patient and that he's a real shifty guy. I'd played against the Patriots before, but I'd never really been part of the defense, so it was new to me. He helped me out."

When the brothers covered Welker the past two weeks, they held him to an unofficial eight catches for 69 yards, according to The Star-Ledger.

Welker still went for 138 yards against Seattle -- mainly burning non-Trufants -- but Isaiah hopes that with the proliferation of smaller, shiftier slot receivers, he might have found his niche in Ryan's defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW