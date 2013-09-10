Isaac Redman still Pittsburgh Steelers' starting RB

While David Wilson works his way out of Tom Coughlin's doghouse and Stevan Ridley awaits his fate from Bill Belichick, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin doesn't have the luxury of banishing running back Isaac Redman for his two fumbles in Week 1.
Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Redman will remain the starter for Monday night's divisional tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"Obviously he played a bad game," Tomlin said, via ESPN.com. "He'll be given an opportunity to redeem himself."
Redman was benched after his second fumble, but he was forced back into the game when LaRod Stephens-Howling went down with a season-ending ACL tear. The Steelers could have turned to Felix Jones, but Tomlin explained that the newcomer still is not comfortable in Todd Haley's offense.
Although Jonathan Dwyer was brought back into the fold, he's still behind Redman and injured rookie Le'Veon Bell on the Steelers' depth chart.
Pittsburgh's playmaking-deficient offense can't count on a shot in the arm from Bell any time soon. Sidelined by a Lisfranc sprain, the second-round draft pick has yet to resume individual drills.
All signs continue to point to the Week 5 bye as the likely return date for Bell and Pro Bowl tight end Heath Miller.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 1 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.