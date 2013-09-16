Isaac Redman returns to Steelers' loss against Bengals

Isaac Redman was all set for the opportunity to redeem himself as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting running back, only to go down with an injury on the opening kickoff during Monday night's 20-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Redman appeared to be woozy as he walked off the field. According to NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala, Redman then was escorted to the locker room by two Steelers trainers.
Redman eventually was cleared by the Steelers after being evaluated for a concussion. He returned to the game after being deemed questionable.
Felix Jones started the Steelers' first offensive series in what appears to be an every-down role, with Jonathan Dwyer as a pure backup.
Pittsburgh's backfield already was tissue-paper thin with rookie Le'Veon Bell nursing a Lisfranc sprain and LaRod Stephens-Howling out for the season with an ACL tear.
UPDATE:Bengals defensive end Michael Johnsonexited the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a possible concussion, per the team's official Twitter feed. Johnson later returned to the game.