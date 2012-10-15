Is Tom Coughlin or Bill Belichick the NFL's best coach?

During a cursory scan of my Twitter timeline on Monday morning, I came across the following tweet from NFL.com colleague Daniel Jeremiah:
Well, that's interesting. A couple of things here:
1) I was unaware there was an ongoing debate about who's the best coach in the NFL. Then again, I'm not invited to brunches and mixers involving executives of the National Football League.
2) The timing here certainly supports said league exec's argument. Coughlin's New York Giants are coming off a truly impressive 26-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Bill Belichick -- the man popularly known as the game's top coaching mind -- is coming off a wicked road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
It's easy to forget this now, but Coughlin was rumored to be on his way out of New York last December, just before the Giants rolled off the six consecutive wins that landed the Lombardi Trophy. Belichick's job hasn't been in any tangible danger since sometime during the Clinton administration, though that doesn't necessarily make him a better coach.
Coughlin twice beat Belichick in the Super Bowl, quite the hammer to swing in any debate between the two. But careers should be judged by more than a five-year window. Coughlin won the recent battles, but I say Belichick -- who owns a fishing boat called V (as in 5) Rings for crying out loud -- still wins the war.
What do you think?