Is the world really ready for Merriman on Broadway?

Wide receiver Randy Moss figures to be on the move once the free-agency period is open, and the enigmatic receiver has told anybody who will listen that he would love to join Terrell Owens and make a super duo. He even mentioned joining Chad Ochocinco and rookie A.J. Green in Cincinnati. "I know Carson [Palmer] has talked about retirement, but the three of us, along with this rookie, would be the best receiving corps ever assembled. I've always wanted to play with Ochocinco and T.O."