Is Stephen Jones already running the show in Big D?

"I would argue that Stephen has quietly been in charge of the day-to-day decisions for several years now," Moore wrote Friday. "I would say those responsibilities increased when Jerry had to devote more of his time to getting the stadium built. Now, Jerry can still come in and override any decision. He remains the ultimate spokesman for the franchise. But in terms of how this team operates, Stephen and (coach) Jason Garrett have the most influence. As for management styles, I don't believe that Stephen is as impulsive as his father. I believe he's more willing to let the process that is in place play out when it comes to major decisions."