Is Phillip Tanner the next man up for Dallas Cowboys?

The second-year pro out of Middle Tennessee State took over during Sunday's 19-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers after Felix Jones went down in the second half with what turned out to be a bruised left knee and gained 30 yards on 13 carries.
A pivotal division matchup with the New York Giants looms on Sunday, but Cowboys coach Jason Garrett remained noncommittal on Monday on whether Jones, or season-opening starter DeMarco Murray would be healthy enough to see the field.
"It was great to see Tanner go in there and handle that situation at the end of the game," Garrett said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "Hopefully Felix will be better this week and be ready to go against the Giants."
Dallas came into the season with high expectations for Murray, but he suffered a sprained left foot in a Week 6 loss to Baltimore. When asked if Murray would begin practicing Wednesday to prepare for the Giants, Garrett remained vague.
"We'll wait and see on that," Garrett said. "We're certainly optimistic. He's proven to be someone who heals quickly. We'll monitor him day by day, but we'll have to wait and see."