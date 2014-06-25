Is Lance Dunbar a 'complete weapon' for Cowboys?

The hype train is rolling fast for Lance Dunbar, who's become a trendy pick as a breakout player for the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.
Is it deserved? That would probably depend on your expectations for Dunbar, a 5-foot-8, 188-pound change-of-pace back who showed flashes of legit playmaking ability behind DeMarco Murray a season ago.
"Well, he's a guy that's going to be a complete weapon," said Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown, according to Fox Sports Southwest. "We can line him up anywhere on the team-tailback spot, at the wide receiver spot, in the slot.
"He has tremendous hands and he's just not a specialty guy. He could play tailback if you need him to go out there and give you 15 or 20 carries. He's that type of kid," Brown continued. "He brings a whole different dimension, a whole different vibe in our room as far as what he does and we're looking forward to using him as a weapon as well."
The high point and nadir of Dunbar's 2013 season came on Thanksgiving Day. Dunbar gashed the Oakland Raiders for 82 yards on just 12 carries before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Dunbar's slight build will always bring questions about whether he can withstand the demands of regular touches at this level.
Durability concerns aside, Dunbar is an intriguing talent who should have the inside track on Ryan Williams for the primary backup job behind Murray. Given Murray's own injury history, Dunbar could find himself upon fertile roster grounds.
