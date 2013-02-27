Around the League

Presented By

Is Jets' Darrelle Revis on radar of San Francisco 49ers?

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 10:25 AM

The San Francisco 49ers have a need at cornerback and mountain of draft picks.

For those two reasons, it's perfectly logical they would make some sort of play for New York Jets star Darrelle Revis. That just might be the case.

Jason Cole of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday the 49ers are among a "handful of teams" that have discussed pursuing Revis, according to two sources. Cole adds that the 49ers will make a play even if Revis -- a free-agent-to-be in 2014 -- becomes a one-year rental. On Thursday, ESPN reported the opposite, that the 49ers are not pursuing Revis.

Adding a healthy Revis to the 49ers' defense is enough to make Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaches in the NFC queasy. It also would be a boon to the burgeoning Revis-Richard Sherman rivalry.

The 49ers are well stocked to make the Jets a competitive offer. They already have 11 selections in April's draft and are expected to get the 34th overall pick when they complete their trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Alex Smith. Three more compensatory picks will follow.

Debate: Alex Smith trade fallout

Alex-Smith-130227-IL.jpg

The Alex Smith trade has a domino effect that impacts many teams beyond just the Chiefs and 49ers. Our analysts weigh in. More ...

The 49ers' biggest issue to making a Revis a long-term solution in their secondary is salary cap space. As a short-term rental, he's a financial steal because of his $6 million salary (after bonuses.)

New Jets general manager John Idzik is known for his patient approach, and it's possible the team could carry Revis into the summer and beyond as they wait for the right package.

The Jets have only one chance to get this right. The 49ers are an intriguing partner, but the Jets will keep their options open.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW