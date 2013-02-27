Is Jets' Darrelle Revis on radar of San Francisco 49ers?

For those two reasons, it's perfectly logical they would make some sort of play for New York Jets star Darrelle Revis. That just might be the case.
Jason Cole of Yahoo! Sports reported on Wednesday the 49ers are among a "handful of teams" that have discussed pursuing Revis, according to two sources. Cole adds that the 49ers will make a play even if Revis -- a free-agent-to-be in 2014 -- becomes a one-year rental. On Thursday, ESPN reported the opposite, that the 49ers are not pursuing Revis.
Adding a healthy Revis to the 49ers' defense is enough to make Pete Carroll and the rest of the coaches in the NFC queasy. It also would be a boon to the burgeoning Revis-Richard Sherman rivalry.
The 49ers are well stocked to make the Jets a competitive offer. They already have 11 selections in April's draft and are expected to get the 34th overall pick when they complete their trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Alex Smith. Three more compensatory picks will follow.
Debate: Alex Smith trade fallout
The 49ers' biggest issue to making a Revis a long-term solution in their secondary is salary cap space. As a short-term rental, he's a financial steal because of his $6 million salary (after bonuses.)
New Jets general manager John Idzik is known for his patient approach, and it's possible the team could carry Revis into the summer and beyond as they wait for the right package.