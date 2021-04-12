Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Steve Smith Sr.: Hell yeah! When I think of Edelman, I think of a hard-nosed, tougher-than-snot wide receiver who played far above his draft standing throughout his career. When the Patriots needed to move the chains and Tom Brady needed a target, No. 11 always answered the call. Most important, he always showed up in the postseason. I'm not so sure the Patriots win Super Bowl LI or LIII without him; that's how much of a playmaker he was in those games. The sizable impact he had on the Patriots' dynasty over the last decade-plus should earn him a spot in football immortality.

James Jones: Julian Edelman had a very good career but there's no way he belongs in the Hall of Fame. If I look down the line at some of the best wide receivers to play in Green Bay, guys like Sterling Sharpe﻿, Jordy Nelson﻿, Donald Driver or Greg Jennings -- who, like Edelman, all played with a HOF quarterback -- each one of their career stats far exceed Edelman's and they aren't even sniffing enshrinement. (OK, there's a chance Driver will eventually.) Looking at my own career, which I'm very proud of but know I'll never reside in Canton, I had nearly 200 fewer catches but 15 more touchdowns than Edelman. If he gets into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it will be so disrespectful to so many players who've had great careers. Seriously, they will have to start letting everyone in.

Nate Burleson: There's an argument to be made against him, but I'll make one for him. Edelman benefitted from playing on a perennial contender, but he also made himself known as one of the most clutch postseason players in NFL history. The ridiculous catch he made in Super Bowl LI was one of the best I've ever seen. Ever! Without his effort on that play, the Patriots might not have completed the epic comeback. Plus, he's second to the G.O.A.T. when it comes to his postseason stats. Edelman's dominance when it mattered most should get him a gold jacket.