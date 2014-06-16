Is Denarius Moore falling out of favor with Raiders?

The 2011 fifth-round draft pick made Around The League's list of the top 10 summertime trade candidates following the Raiders' offseason additions of James Jones and Greg Little.
It's another receiver who could make Moore expendable, though.
Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle recently noted that Andre Holmesseems to be bypassing Moore for the No. 3 role behind Jones and Rod Streater.
Formerly a jump-ball specialist at 6-foot-5, Holmes led the Raiders in receiving down the stretch last season. In fact, his 366 yards over the final five games ranked 15th among all NFL receivers.
While Holmes continues to improve, the mercurial Moore has mystified the Raiders coaching staff with bouts of immaturity and inconsistency.
Coach Dennis Allen said last week that the team is "still working through that" regarding Moore's attention to detail.
For all of Moore's issues, he's still the most talented receiver on the roster, capable of generating electric, head-turning plays.
If his enigmatic playmaking ability is going to waste on Oakland's bench, perhaps a receiver-needy team such as the Browns will take a shot at jump-starting his stalled career.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the heroes discuss which teams "realistically" have no shot at winning the Super Bowl this season.