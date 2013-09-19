Around the League

Presented By

Is Chip Kelly's Eagles offense revolutionizing the NFL?

Published: Sep 19, 2013 at 12:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Michael Vick and DeSean Jacksonshould have set new NFL single-game records for passing and receiving yards in last week's 33-30 shootout with the San Diego Chargers.

The pair just missed on four big plays, including a potential 79-yarder (drop), 69-yarder (just out of bounds) and a 37-yard touchdown that was nullified by an illegal shift penalty. They left roughly 150 yards on the field.

Just what is this Chip Kelly effect that is taking the league by storm?

NFL Media columnist Mike Silver revealed on Thursday's "NFL Total Access Kickoff" that Washington Redskins players were begging the Eagles to ease up on their "ridiculous" pace in the first half of the season opener. One offensive coordinator predicted to Silver that the Philadelphia Eagles' offense will have success all season because defensive coaches will need the offseason to adjust.

It's obvious that opposing teams will have to go back to the drawing board. As we pointed out during the "Around The League Podcast" "Thursday Night Football" preview, Jackson has more receiving yards than the entire Tennessee Titans team combined.

Only 15 players in NFL history have posted more yards from scrimmage through two games than LeSean McCoy's 356. Eagles left guard Evan Mathis and McCoy have earned Pro Football Focus' two highest offensive grades thus far, while Jackson and center Jason Kelce also sit atop the ratings at their respective positions.

What defenses need to adjust to is more than just the frenetic tempo, however.

As ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski explained on "The Tony Kornheiser Show" last week, the Eagles' Week 1 demolition of the Redskins "changed the landscape of the NFL from a philosophical, schematic approach to how the game is played."

Jaworski already has added Kelly's multiple offense to the seven benchmark changes in NFL history that comprised his 2011 book, "The Games That Changed the Game."

Jaworski and NFL Films guru Greg Cosell both have explained that this offense's multiple options on every single play are unprecedented. Whereas Peyton Manning and Tom Brady introduced pre-snap adjustments to manipulate defenses in a slower no-huddle attack, Vick is tasked with making an immediate post-snap read that will determine whether he runs, hands off to McCoy, throws a bubble screen to Jackson, tosses a slant to Jason Avant or hits Brent Celek with a pop pass down the seam.

"What Michael Vick did to London Fletcher on numerous reads was take his strength and make it a weakness," Jaworski said. "An aggressive, downhill, smart, intelligent player was pretty much rendered useless early in the game because all of the options within this scheme that Chip Kelly has designed. So I think it is here to stay."

Kelly often has described his offense in terms of mathematics. Getting the quarterback involved as a running threat means the defense now has to account for 11 players instead of 10, leading to mismatches of three-on-two, four-on-three or five-on-four.

The element of speed comes into play because the quarterback then benefits from a "totally static" view of the defense before the snap, Cosell explained on last week's SI.com's "Audibles NFL Podcast."

While Cosell is hesitant to join Jaworski in declaring this offense revolutionary, it already seems evident that Kelly will spawn a legion of emulators in the next few years.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW