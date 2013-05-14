Is Brian Urlacher close to joining Minnesota Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said after the 2013 NFL Draft that he doesn't "anticipate" signing free agent Brian Urlacher to fill the void at middle linebacker, but Spielman is open to revisiting the situation down the road.
Top 100 Players of 2013
The Vikings have been "monitoring" Urlacher's situation since mid-March, so it's no surprise that one report claims the parties still are talking.
"It's getting close to happening, but Brian is leaning toward heading to Minnesota and is talking a one- to two-year contract," a source close to Urlacher told news columnist Michael Sneed of the Chicago Sun-Times. Per Sneed, Urlacher also has been talking to the Denver Broncos.
We wouldn't take this report as gospel truth. Sneed does not have a history of breaking NFL news. It's still interesting, though, that she cited a source close to the eight-time Pro Bowl selection.
Although the Vikings had announced plans to move weak-side linebacker Erin Henderson to the middle, they might be having second thoughts after failing to select an early-round linebacker in last month's draft. Adding Urlacher would prevent fourth-rounder Gerald Hodges from being rushed into the starting lineup while also allowing Henderson to return to his natural position. For salary-cap purposes, an Urlacher signing likely is on hold until after June 1.
UPDATE: Well, so much for that. The Broncos have not made any contact with Urlacher and are not interested in signing the veteran linebacker, Broncossources tell KCNC-TV's Gary Miller on Tuesday.