Is Bill Parcells really out in New Orleans?

Published: Apr 12, 2012 at 09:11 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Bill Parcells isn't going to coach the New Orleans Saints. Feel free to take that to the bank -- but you might want to hold tight a minute.

When news originally broke of Sean Payton and the Saints pursuing Parcells, Pat Kirwan of CBSSports.com spoke to 10 former employees of the iconic coach. These men knew him well. Nine of them believed he would take the job. All of them believed he would cost New Orleans serious greenbacks if he did.

None of them believed he was in a rush to commit.

Kirwan broke down past examples of Parcells doing an about-face, suggesting where we sit with Bill today -- out of football, deep in the distance, watching grainy Joe Morris footage -- might look very different some day soon.

Three items:

Kirwan was a front-office member of the Jets when they attempted to hire Parcells as he stepped down in New England following the 1996 season. Here's what followed: On February 6, 1997, the Jets hired Bill Belichick as head coach and named Parcells as a consultant. Kirwan didn't buy it for a second. Parcells' Patriots staff was already place. The table was set. The switch was in. By February 10, Parcells was named HC of the NYJs and Belichick as assistant head coach. Coup d'etat supreme.

Parcells' deal as general manager of the Dolphins included an out clause if owner Wayne Huizinga ever sold the franchise: (1) Wayne Huizinga sold the franchise. (2) Parcells exercised said out clause. (3) This is a man who thinks three steps ahead.

• Phil Simms told Kirwan that Parcells enjoys toying with -- and lowering -- expectations. By dropping out of the picture with the Saints, he's done just that. Once again.

Kirwan's examples don't account for Parcells' age. This isn't 1997, and Bill isn't a young man anymore. But some things never change.

We'll keep an eye on this one.

