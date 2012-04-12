Is Bill Parcells really out in New Orleans?

• Kirwan was a front-office member of the Jets when they attempted to hire Parcells as he stepped down in New England following the 1996 season. Here's what followed: On February 6, 1997, the Jets hired Bill Belichick as head coach and named Parcells as a consultant. Kirwan didn't buy it for a second. Parcells' Patriots staff was already place. The table was set. The switch was in. By February 10, Parcells was named HC of the NYJs and Belichick as assistant head coach. Coup d'etat supreme.