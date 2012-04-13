Is Big Ben the best QB drafted in the last 10 years?

Twenty-seven quarterbacks have been selected in the first round of the draft over the past 10 years.
Around the League ranked them from top to bottom. The core criteria is a mix of career achievement and future potential (for instance, Cam Newton at No. 5? You bet, based on what we've seen and what we expect to see).
Rosenthal and I engaged in a furious two-minute debate over IM, shifting some guys around, generating some consensus, disagreeing in other areas. We thought we'd throw it your way.
You're an NFL general manager. Who do you want leading your team? Here's our list:
1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers (No. 11, 2004)
2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (No. 24, 2005)
3. Eli Manning, Chargers (traded to Giants) (No. 1, 2004)
4. Philip Rivers, Giants (traded to Chargers) (No. 4, 2004)
5. Cam Newton, Panthers (No. 1, 2011)
6. Matt Ryan, Falcons (No. 3, 2008)
7. Matthew Stafford, Lions (No. 1, 2009)
8. Jay Cutler, Broncos (No. 11, 2006)
9. Carson Palmer, Bengals (No. 1, 2003)
10. Sam Bradford, Rams (No. 1, 2010)
11. Joe Flacco, Ravens (No. 18, 2008)
12. Mark Sanchez, Jets (No. 5, 2009)
13. Alex Smith, 49ers (No. 1, 2005)
14. Josh Freeman, Buccaneers (No. 17, 2009)
15. Jason Campbell, Redskins (No. 25, 2005)
16. Vince Young, Titans (No. 3, 2006)
17. Tim Tebow, Broncos (No. 25, 2010)
18. Rex Grossman, Bears (No. 22, 2003)
19. David Carr, Texans (No. 1, 2002)
20. Byron Leftwich, Jaguars (No. 7, 2003)
21. Matt Leinart, Cardinals (No. 10, 2006)
22. Kyle Boller, Ravens (No. 19, 2003)
23. Brady Quinn, Browns (No. 22, 2007)
24. Joey Harrington, Lions (No. 3, 2002)
25. Patrick Ramsey, Redskins (No. 32, 2002)
26. J.P. Losman, Bills (No. 22, 2004)
27. JaMarcus Russell, Raiders (No. 1, 2007)
