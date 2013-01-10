Is Andy Reid planning to bring Michael Vick to Chiefs?

Andy Reid doesn't have a quarterback in Kansas City.
The newly hired Chiefs coach has clarified that finding a signal-caller is top priority, and his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, might have an extra. With Michael Vick likely to be jettisoned, would Kansas City be interested?
"He's still property of the Philadelphia Eagles. But he's a good kid," Reid said Thursday on ESPN's "Mike and Mike," via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Don't bank on this one. Reid wasn't exactly enamored with Vick during a trouble-filled season with the Eagles in 2012. Vick was essentially shut down before an injury to rookie Nick Foles thrust the 32-year-old passer back into the lineup.
Granted, the free-agent market for quarterbacks is abysmal outside of Alex Smith possibly being set free by the San Francisco 49ers, but Reid also owns the top pick in the draft. It's not a great class for passers, but the Chiefs aren't married to the top selection. They have flexibility.
Kansas City needs to reorganize under center. Matt Cassel and Brady Quinn have been given more than enough time to prove they aren't the answer, but Vick has problems of his own. He's ultra-brittle and too often a turnover machine. We can't see Reid going down this path a second time.