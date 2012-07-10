Is Adam Jones expendable for Cincinnati Bengals?

Contract issue looming in 2013: The Cincinnati Bengals used the franchise tag on kicker Mike Nugent this offseason, a rather luxurious use of the tender that they will not be afforded in 2013 when all three starters in a very thin linebacker corps are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents. The versatile Michael Johnson, who has played both defensive end and linebacker in his four seasons with the Bengals, and had six sacks and five passes defensed, is also headed toward unrestricted free agency next offseason.