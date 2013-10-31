Irvin: Dez Bryant needs opportunity to be Megatron

"We watched Matthew Stafford, and we know. You're trying to take Megatron out. (Stafford) still targeted him 16 times. ... That's 10 more than Dez, who only got six targets. And then on the other side, Terrance Williams got 10 targets. That's going to be an issue right there. "People ask me, 'Michael, would you have to go to Troy (Aikman)?' Alvin Harper is not going to have 10 targets and two receptions, and I only get six targets. I would never have to go to Troy. ... So I'm saying, give him the opportunity to do what Megatron is doing, which means make plays in double coverage."