Irvin: Dez Bryant needs opportunity to be Megatron

Dez Bryant's much-debatedsideline behavior in Week 8 wasn't much different than the histrionics that endeared Hall of Famer and fellow wide receiver Michael Irvin to his Dallas Cowboys teammates.
Whereas analysts nationwide labeled Bryant a diva gone wild with a selfish temper tantrum, tight end Jason Witten was quick to point out that his beloved teammate was blameless.
"We watched Matthew Stafford, and we know. You're trying to take Megatron out. (Stafford) still targeted him 16 times. ... That's 10 more than Dez, who only got six targets. And then on the other side, Terrance Williams got 10 targets. That's going to be an issue right there. "People ask me, 'Michael, would you have to go to Troy (Aikman)?' Alvin Harper is not going to have 10 targets and two receptions, and I only get six targets. I would never have to go to Troy. ... So I'm saying, give him the opportunity to do what Megatron is doing, which means make plays in double coverage."
It's the exact same point we made on Sunday night's "Around The League Podcast." For as much grief as Romo has absorbed for late-game interceptions, his insistence on playing safe and taking what the defense gives him rather than trusting Bryant to make plays at the point of the catch has been more of a drag on the offense.
In the past month, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have made public comments to the same effect, making it clear that Romo must target a superstar of Bryant's caliber even if he's double-covered.
Romo is playing at a high level this season, but his team is just 4-4 at the mid-season point. That record will improve if he starts treating Bryant like Stafford treats Johnson.