Around the League

Presented By

Ireland: Ryan Tannehill will look ready 'pretty quick'

Published: May 09, 2012 at 01:02 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

In the feverish weeks leading up to the draft, we heard one persistent knock on Ryan Tannehill: He's not an NFL-ready quarterback.

Touted for his athleticism and build, Tannehill was seen by experts a player who needed time to develop. NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock said Tannehill was "at least a year away" and shouldn't be considered a top 10 pick.

The Miami Dolphins disagreed, taking Tannehill eighth overall. Now for that "year away" business -- we might need to revise that.

Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland told Sirius XM NFL Radio that Tannehill is "going to look like he's ready pretty quick." The rookie benefits from the presence of offensive coordinator Mike Sherman, Tannehill's former coach at Texas A&M, who imported a playbook with which Tannehill is "80 to 85 percent" familiar.

"He has knowledge of the offense," Ireland said, via The Miami Herald. "There are two other experienced players (Matt Moore and David Garrard) who are great pros. We drafted him to let him compete for the position. We need to play better at that position, whether it's a new player or Matt. That position really has to be more productive."

We don't expect Tannehill to sit for long -- not in the current climate, where rookie passers are playing (and, in the case of Mr. Cam Newton, dominating) out of the chute. At Miami's rookie minicamp over the weekend, Tannehill told reporters: "I hope I'm looked at as the leader of the team." 

Those days aren't far away.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.