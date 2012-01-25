Instant Debate: Is Dennis Allen the right man for Oakland?

First of all, let's be fair when assessing Dennis Allen . The Broncos defense was awful, then it got better, then it was awful again. True, the defense did improve -- from 29 points per game last year to 24 this year -- but it was still 24th in points allowed overall. Denver gave up over 40 points in a game four times this season, including twice in the last three weeks of the regular season, and once more against New England in the playoffs. It was Allen's first year as a defensive coordinator anywhere in the NFL, and now he becomes the league's youngest head coach at 39. He's aggressive and his former players love him. He could be great. But he's also a gamble.

It's not about the offensive or defensive side of the ball in Oakland, it's about stability and a résumé. This is the fourth straight head coach Oakland has taken a risk on (Lane Kiffin, Tom Cable and Hue Jackson were the prior three). While I think you do have to take a chance once in a while, if you do it consistently you're going to come up snake eyes more often than not and your team just drifts -- which is exactly what the Raiders have been doing the last few years. Oakland needed someone who could garner instant respect and be the person you could look at and say. "He's going to be there for a while. The Raiders are fine now." I just don't get that feeling with Allen.