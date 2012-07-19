Inside Tyvon Branch's new Oakland Raiders contract

According to a source with knowledge of Branch's contract, the 25-year-old received a $5.6 million signing bonus and will earn $1 million in fully guaranteed base salary. In 2013, Branch is due a $3.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the league year, which typically falls in March. Branch is due to earn $6 million in base salary next season, an amount that is currently guaranteed for injury. The amount will be fully guaranteed if Branch is on the roster on the third day of the league year.