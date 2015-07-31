'Inside Training Camp Live' whispers

Training camp is in full swing.Here are highlights from Friday'stelevision coverage of Inside Training Camp Live and notes from our reporters in the field. Check back Saturday starting at 10 a.m. ET.

» Right off the bat, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport took us inside the newly-signed contract for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Rapoport reported that Wilson's four-year, $87.6 million deal puts him behind Aaron Rodgers as the top quarterback contract in the league. It also allows Wilson to negotiate another contract in his age-30 season. You can say Wilson is definitely #blessed.

» On Day 3 of Patriots training camp, Bill Belichick's stance with reporters was the same as it was on the first two days. When it came time to discuss the mental toughness when it comes to first and second-year players, Belichick opened up.

"You look for growth from everybody, obviously the rookies always, they're working at a pretty fast rate because they're so far behind," Belichick noted. "I think the big thing for the second-year guys is that they know more what to expect, they've been through it. They've been through camp, they've been through a season, they've been through -- if they've been in our system, they've been through the installation a second time instead of the first time and hopefully have a better idea of the big picture and not just their particular assignment. So hopefully you see growth in all those areas from that group."

» Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt put to rest any quarterback battle by answering a question about the depth chart Friday by saying, "You mean after Marcus?" With that said, Titans fans showed support for both the No. 2 overall pick Mariota and second-year player Zach Mettenberger as evidenced by the photos taken by NFL Media's Tiffany Blackmon at Titans camp.

» NFL Media's Willie McGinest doesn't think it's the Broncos' last shot at a postseason run but thinks it could be Peyton Manning's last shot.

"This is an all-in year for the Denver Broncos," McGinest said. "When you talk about one of the best players to ever grace us with his talents in this game, he's all in. He came back in, the system has changed, new head coach, we're gonna have to see how they're gonna gel together. ... He got beat up a little bit last year, you want to protect your quarterback. But at the same time, Peyton is smart enough to make those adjustments. That's the thing, playing against him for so many years, you have to understand he's one of the kings at doing that -- making adjustments and playing chess with defenses. Saying all that, I think this offense will be a little bit better than last year because it will have more balance."

» Both the Buccaneers and Titans ended any speculation that their rookie quarterbacks wouldn't be starting Week 1 of the upcoming season. Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of the 2015 NFL Draft respectively, will face off in the first game this season. Does either team have a franchise pass-hurler on their hands?

» The Giants are in Day 2 of their training camp and had their first practice Friday. With Jason Pierre-Paul nowhere to be found, people should start learning how to pronounce rookie Owamagbe Odighizuwa's name as he's the next man up. It is pronounced Oh-wah-MAH-bay Oh-DIGGY-zoo-wah, for the record.

» The breaking news Friday morning was Russell Wilson's big contract extension. Teammate Bobby Wagner was quick to tweet "Can't keep everyone," which had Lindsay Rhodes, Daniel Jeremiah and Jamie Duke discussing how Wilson's contract will affect the Seahawks. For the second straight year, the Seahawks will deal with a hold out by a major player as Kam Chancellor is missing from camp, the same way Marshawn Lynch didn't show up at the start of last year.

When addressing the media, Pete Carroll made it clear he was happy with Wilson getting his new deal. "It was imminent, it was coming the whole time," Carroll said. "We wanted to do it, it was his turn. You know how we've done it, you guys watched us. ... It was a long process to get it done, but now that it's over, it's great. It's good for him, it's good for our club, it's good for our fans. He's worked his butt off for years for us and done a great job for us so we're glad to get him a new contract."

» NFL Media's Albert Breer was at Ravens training camp Friday and noted how different the vibe was from last year, when the team was reeling from the Ray Rice situation. Free of the distractions that came along with that, the team has been able to focus on training camp and getting ready for the season rather than the fallout of that situation.

» NFL Media's Jeff Darlington was at Bucs training camp and talked about how No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston is being handed the keys to the team's offense, the unquestioned starter. Darlington made note of the hype surrounding the rookie quarterback in Tampa.

"This was not a good team last year but this community is rallying around the idea that Winston could be the savior for this organization," Darlington said. "But let me point out that they have two rookie offensive linemen who are likely to start as well. So I think it might be important to quell those expectations just a little bit right now."

