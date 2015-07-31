'Inside Training Camp Live' whispers

"This is an all-in year for the Denver Broncos," McGinest said. "When you talk about one of the best players to ever grace us with his talents in this game, he's all in. He came back in, the system has changed, new head coach, we're gonna have to see how they're gonna gel together. ... He got beat up a little bit last year, you want to protect your quarterback. But at the same time, Peyton is smart enough to make those adjustments. That's the thing, playing against him for so many years, you have to understand he's one of the kings at doing that -- making adjustments and playing chess with defenses. Saying all that, I think this offense will be a little bit better than last year because it will have more balance."