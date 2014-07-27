'Inside Training Camp Live' whispers

Football is back! It's time to forget about the offseason tropes and actually get answers to key storylines that matter now that training camps are underway throughout the league. *We've got you covered from July 24 through August 5 with NFL Network's "Inside Training Camp Live" providing 12 hours of live coverage each day beginning at 10 a.m. ET. And we begin with:*
» Calvin Pryor left Jets practice early on Saturday and was evaluated for a "head injury." Last night the rookie reassured fans via Twitter: "I'm fine, everyone ... no worries." NFL Media's Kimberly Jones, who is stationed in Cortland, New York, reported that Pryor was not on the field at the beginning of Sunday's practice.
» In a post-practice news conference Sunday, Jets coach Rex Ryan announced that Pryor had suffered a concussion and would go through NFL protocols before a return to the field was possible. "No, I don't know what the deal is, what kind of symptoms," Ryan said. "There's a whole lot of things that they look at for concussions."
» Jones also offered insight into the progression of offseason signee Eric Decker. Apparently, the wideout is already emerging as Geno Smith's favorite target as he "literally catches everything that is within his arm radius," per Jones. NFL Media's Brian Baldinger expects Decker to catch "somewhere between 80 and 100 passes" this season.
» In a one-one-one with NFL Media's Jeff Darlington, the Redskins' Barry Cofield enlightened the reporter on new coach Jay Gruden's push for more "physicality" in training camp -- as well as Gruden's coaching style." ... His presence is felt," Cofield said. "But he doesn't feel a need to micromanage. He's not there coaching this guy, coaching that guy. He trusts his assistants, he trusts his veteran leadership."
» Initially limited to individual drills at New England Patriots camp, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski spent part of Sunday's practice in half-to-3/4 speed 11-on-11 drills.
» "Everything that you see here indicates that Gronk is going to be a go for Week 1," said Breer, "even if they are taking it a little easy on him right now." In talking with Breer later on, wide receiver Julian Edelman admitted that "whenever you see Gronk out there it puts a smile on your face."
» Julian Edelman is apparently doing everything in his power to ensure his own success -- namely, another 100-catch season. "Whether it is strengthening my body, conditioning my body, resting my body, eating right, hydrating right, getting a massage, working with body technicians -- everything you can do, stretching, hitting the tubs," the wideout said. That's quite the laundry list, but for Edelman it's just a fact of life: "Football is not just a job, it is a lifestyle."
» New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham looks pretty fleet of foot as the team practices at The Greenbrier in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia:
» Actually, the Saints' entire Vine account is pretty rad. Want to see rookie Brandin Cooks return a punt? Don't worry, the team's got you covered.
» Up in Green Bay, NFL Media's Stacey Dales offers up a glimpse at Julius Peppers and Clay Matthews on the team's second day of practice:
» On ITC Live, Shawne Merriman summed up the boon that is the Peppers signing thusly: "(Matthews and Peppers) haven't had the luxury of having a guy on the opposite side of them to take that pressure off ... they're going to cause a lot of problems for these opposing offenses coming off the edge at the same time." Peppers, who voiced his excitement in the offseason about working with Matthews, is poised to play an "elephant" hybrid role in his first year with Green Bay.
» Jason Garrett is confident that his defense won't suffer a setback without DeMarcus Ware. "We view at it as an opportunity for some younger guys," the Cowboys coach said. Training camp is definitely the time for optimism.
» NFL Media's Charlie Casserly believes that the Raiders had an excellent draft, headlined by Khalil Mack and Derek Carr, who have both impressed in camp. He graded the team's draft class an A.
» Casserly also likes what he sees from Raiders guard Gabe Jackson, saying "He looks like a Raider ... he has a chance to start this year." Oakland selected the Mississippi State product in the third round.
» Check out Julio Jones and Desmond Trufant battle for a deep ball at Falcons training camp. We will score this one as a tie.
