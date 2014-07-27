'Inside Training Camp Live' whispers

» On ITC Live, Shawne Merriman summed up the boon that is the Peppers signing thusly: "(Matthews and Peppers) haven't had the luxury of having a guy on the opposite side of them to take that pressure off ... they're going to cause a lot of problems for these opposing offenses coming off the edge at the same time." Peppers, who voiced his excitement in the offseason about working with Matthews, is poised to play an "elephant" hybrid role in his first year with Green Bay.