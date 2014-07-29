Around the League

Injury roundup: Steven Jackson expected back Week 1

Published: Jul 29, 2014 at 12:42 PM

Steven Jackson said he believed his own hype during his disappointing first season with the Falcons, but also blamed his struggles on nagging injuries. He's not off to a good start in 2014.

The 31-year-old running back suffered a hamstring injury Monday and it sounds like he could miss all of camp. However, coach Mike Smith said he's confident Jackson will be back for the regular-season opener.

Jackson's 2013 season was the worst of his 10-year NFL career. He played in 12 games but posted just 543 yards with six touchdowns. A member of the 10,000-yard club, it was the only time he didn't top 1,000 since his rookie year.

In Jackson's absence, Jacquizz Rodgers and rookie Devonta Freeman will see increased snaps for Atlanta.

Here's the other training-camp injuries we're monitoring from around the league:

  1. Cowboys second-round pick Demarcus Lawrence was carted off the field. He was unable to place much pressure on his right foot, per NFL Media's Desmond Purnell. Jerry Jones said Lawrence will undergo X-rays on his foot and ankle. The Cowboys fear that the No. 34 overall pick broke his foot, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
  1. The Panthers are counting on Kelvin Benjamin to bolster their thin receiving corps, but the 6-foot-5 rookie is already injured. Benjamin suffered a bone bruise in practice Sunday, and he's expected to miss one week, per Rapoport.
  1. Jason Garrett said that Tony Romo will miss Tuesday's second practice as he works his way back from offseason surgery to correct a herniated disk. The Cowboys coach wants to bring the QB along gradually.
  1. Troubling news out of East Rutherford, New Jersey. David Wilson, who was recently cleared from a serious neck injury, walked off the field with a burner. The Giants running back played in just five games last year and is expected to back up Rashad Jennings in New York.
  1. Broncos cornerback Chris Harrishas been cleared to participate in limited practice but remains on the PUP list. Harris visited Dr. James Andrews to check on his ACL, which he injured in a playoff game last season.
  1. BearsPro Bowl guard Kyle Long has missed the first string of practices stemming from a viral infection. Long is expected to visit doctors Tuesday.
  1. Seahawks tight end Anthony McCoy is believed to have torn his left Achilles at camp Tuesday, Rapoport reported. McCoy had previously torn his right Achilles.
  1. Texans star Andre Johnson left practice Monday with a strained hamstring, then missed practice Tuesday. Johnson, of course, had been away from the team facility for some time.
  1. All-Pro safety Jairus Byrd is back at Saints practice. The free-agent pickup was on the PUP list while he recovered from offseason back surgery.
  1. Buccaneers cornerback Alterraun Verner is nursing a hamstring injury but doesn't expect to miss much time. The free-agent acquisition considers it normal "nicks" from camp and is day to day.
  1. The Giants won't have rookie Odell Beckham for the Hall of Fame game after tests revealed blood in his hamstring.
  1. Patriots receiver Aaron Dobson had a permanent screw inserted into his left food back in March to repair a stress fracture.
  1. Starting center Lyle Sendlein will miss three weeks, according to Cardinals coach Bruce Arians. Ted Larsen will take first-team snaps while Sendlein recovers from a calf injury.
  1. Also out of Arizona, Antonio Cromartie (pectoral muscle) is expected to be out four to five days. Andre Ellington (neck) missed practice as well, but Arians said he'll return Wednesday.
  1. Ravens corner Lardarius Webb suffered a back injury Friday, but he still hasn't returned. John Harbaugh referred to it as a "lingering" ailment, and Webb will be evaluated over the next few days.
  1. Pete Carroll said that linebacker Bobby Wagner and guard James Carpenterexited with calf injuries.
  1. Titans running back Shonn Greeneleft practice with a trainer, per NFL Media's Albert Breer. It's unknown what caused him to exit at this time.
  1. Pierre Garcon exited Redskins practice Monday with a sore hamstring. The team is off Tuesday, and will return to practice Wednesday.

