Injury roundup: Stevan Ridley active for Patriots

That malady led the New England Patriots to deactivate their starting running back last week against the Houston Texans, but NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Sunday that Ridley will be active. The team later confirmed it.
Ridley has a shot to "start crawling his way out of Bill Belichick's doghouse," Rapoport said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First," per a source informed of the team's plans.
Ridley's ball-control problems are well-documented, but he also leads the league in rushing touchdowns since Week 6. The burning question for Patriots fans -- and fantasy owners across the land -- is how Ridley's carries will be split among a stable of backs that include Shane Vereen and LeGarrette Blount. Brandon Bolden was deactivated for Week 14.
Here's the rest of Sunday's injury roundup:
- Lions running back Reggie Bush reportedly slipped on the icy field in Philadelphia during Sunday's pregame warm-ups and might have aggravated the calf injury that bothered him earlier in the week, per WXYT-FM in Detroit. Bush was surrounded by trainers and began the game on the sideline. The Lions later announced he's questionable to return because of the calf injury. If Reggie can't go -- a crushing development for fantasy owners, not to mention his real team -- Joique Bell will see major work against the Eagles.
- When NFL Media columnist Michael Silver asked Carson Palmer if he'd be ready for Week 14, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback texted back: "Yessir." Palmer is expected to be active for Sunday's game with the St. Louis Rams.
- Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (hamstring) is active for Tampa Bay's meeting with the Buffalo Bills.
- NFL Media's Stacey Dales was told by a Falcons team source that tight end Tony Gonzalez was expected to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers -- and he will. Gonzalez is active after being listed as questionable with a toe injury.
- The Cardinals expect rookie running back Andre Ellington to be ready for the Rams after missing Week 13 with a knee injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
- Raiders running back Rashad Jennings is out against the New York Jets because of the concussion he suffered in a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced. That means Marcel Reece will carry the load for Oakland.
- We knew Dennis Pitta would suit up for Sunday's meeting with the Minnesota Vikings. How much the pass-catching tight end will play is another question. We'll know soon enough.
- Fox Sport's Jay Glazer confirmed Sunday that tight end Julius Thomas (knee) is "expected" to play against the Tennessee Titans.
- The Kansas City Star reported that left tackle Branden Albert (knee), pass rusher Justin Houston (elbow) and tight end Anthony Fasano (concussion) are inactive against the Washington Redskins.
- The Pittsburgh Steleers won't have offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (knee) or defensive end Brett Keisel (foot) against the Miami Dolphins. Both were ruled inactive.
- Big loss for the Redskins, who ruled ascendant tight end Jordan Reedinactive for the third straight game due to a concussion, per The Washington Post.
- Also for the Patriots, wide receivers Aaron Dobson (foot) and Kenbrell Thompkins (hip) will not play Sunday against the Browns.
- As expected, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (groin) is active, but Christian Ponder (concussion) and Kyle Rudolph (foot) will not be on the field against the Baltimore Ravens, per the team.
- The Ravens won't have pass rusher Elvis Dumervil, who was ruled inactive for Week 14 with an ankle injury. Second-year outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw is on the hook to fill the void.
- Dolphins running back Daniel Thomas (ankle) is active for the Steelers game, which could cut into Lamar Miller's actions on Sunday, per the team.
