Injury roundup: Six Chicago Bears hurt during Week 12

An injury to Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte, cornerback Charles Tillman, wide receiver Devin Hester or linebacker Lance Briggs normally would be big news. Losing all four players, plus two starting offensive linemen, could seriously hamstring the Bears' playoff efforts.
The injuries are at various levels of severity. Forte left Sunday's 28-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury and never returned. Hester had a concussion. Briggs never left the game, but he was seen afterward wearing a walking boot because of an ankle injury. Tillman's ankle injury didn't look too bad. Guards Lance Louis and Chris Spencer both suffered knee sprains.
The Bears got a much-needed win with quarterback Jay Cutler back on the field, but it could wind up costing them in the long run.
Here are the rest of the big injuries from Week 12:
1. Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning reportedly underwent concussion tests during a 19-7 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and had an X-ray after the game, but he was deemed healthy.
2. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kyle Williams and running back Kendall Hunter were carted off after being injured on the same third-quarter play during a 31-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Comcast SportsNet Bay Area reports both players could be out for an extended period. Williams suffered a left knee injury, and Hunter, who was seen on crutches wearing an orthopedic boot, has a left ankle sprain. Both players are scheduled to have MRIs on Monday. Niners tight end Delanie Walker (hip) also was hurt.
3. Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden suffered a concussion late in a 20-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. We could see Colt McCoy next week at quarterback for the Browns.
4. Chiefs offensive gadget Dexter McCluster left early against the Broncos with a head/neck injury. He was reported to have undergone concussion testing.
5. The Steelers lost offensive tackle Mike Adams (ankle) and running back Chris Rainey (leg) to injuries.
6. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Jalen Parmele (leg) was hurt in a 24-19 win over the Tennessee Titans, meaning Rashad Jennings could become the starter again.
7. The Vikings lost two very valuable starters -- safety Harrison Smith and tight end Kyle Rudolph -- to concussions against the Bears.
8. San Diego Chargers safety Eric Weddle suffered a concussion on Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice's spectacular, fourth-and-29 catch during the Bolts' 16-13 overtime loss. Fellow San Diego defenders Darrell Stuckey (hamstring), Antwan Barnes (hamstring), Atari Bigby (groin) and Donald Butler (groin) also were hurt. Yeah, the Chargers are in trouble.
9. Ravens tight end Ed Dickson suffered a knee injury during the win. It's not believed to be serious at this point.
10. The New York Giants crushed the Green Bay Packers, but it wasn't all good news for Big Blue. Running back Andre Brown suffered a broken fibula safety Kenny Phillips, who missed six games because of a knee injury, suffered another knee injury.