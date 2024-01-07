Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) game-time decision vs. Falcons; TE Juwan Johnson (chest) expected to play

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Kamara, who was listed as a non-participant in all three practice sessions this week, earned a questionable designation for the regular-season finale.

Quarterback Derek Carr will have another offensive threat available in Sunday's NFC South tilt. Tight end Juwan Johnson (chest) is expected to play, Rapoport reported, per a source.

Johnson did not participate in Wednesday's practice, however, the veteran tight end was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices.

This season, Kamara has 694 rushing yards, 466 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in 13 games.

Entering Week 18, the Saints have a 29% chance to make the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats. If New Orleans wins, it improves its chances to 48%, per NGS. The Saints are the NFC's current No. 9 seed in the playoff race.