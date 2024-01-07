News roundup

Injury roundup: Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) game-time decision vs. Falcons; TE Juwan Johnson (chest) expected to play

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 04:52 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Kamara, who was listed as a non-participant in all three practice sessions this week, earned a questionable designation for the regular-season finale.

Quarterback Derek Carr will have another offensive threat available in Sunday's NFC South tilt. Tight end Juwan Johnson (chest) is expected to play, Rapoport reported, per a source.

Johnson did not participate in Wednesday's practice, however, the veteran tight end was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices.

This season, Kamara has 694 rushing yards, 466 receiving yards and six total touchdowns in 13 games.

Entering Week 18, the Saints have a 29% chance to make the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats. If New Orleans wins, it improves its chances to 48%, per NGS. The Saints are the NFC's current No. 9 seed in the playoff race.

New Orleans (8-8) and Atlanta (7-9) kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 18 games:

  • Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is hopeful to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, Rapoport reported.
  • Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (back) and tight end Cole Kmet (knee) are expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Packers, Rapoport reported, per sources.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) is trending in the right direction to play versus the Titans, Rapoport reported, per sources. Wide receiver Zay Jones (knee/hamstring) is likely to play, while wideout Christian Kirk (groin) is less likely to play, Rapoport added.
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (quadricep/shoulder) is not expected to play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chargers, Rapoport reported, per sources.
  • Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are expected to miss Sunday's game against the Bills, Rapoport and Pelissero reported, per sources.

