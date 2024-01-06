2024 NFL Draft: No. 2 overall pick scenarios for Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals in Week 18

Prior to the Bills-Dolphins game on Sunday night, we will know how the picks at the top of the 2024 draft will land. With help from NFL Research, here are the scenarios the Commanders, Patriots and Cardinals each need in order to secure the second overall selection.

Commanders' path to No. 2 pick:

If the Commanders and Patriots both lose on Sunday, their strength of schedules essentially will be separated by one game. Prior to considering the rest of the Week 18 games around the NFL, Washington would sit at .518, while the Patriots would be at .522.

Several of the weekend's other games can effectively be ignored for determining the teams' final SOS because they cancel each other out. But a few other games will be very important.

The five games that matter the most in the SOS battle between Washington and New England: Steelers-Ravens, Texans-Colts, Saints-Falcons, Bears-Packers and Broncos-Raiders.

Assuming there are no ties in the critical games, the Commanders can clinch the second selection in these two scenarios:

NO beats ATL & 2 of CHI, DEN, BAL & HOU lose OR

All 4 of CHI, DEN, BAL & HOU lose

Patriots' path to No. 2 pick:

One edge the Patriots hold in this "race" for the No. 2 pick is their head-to-head loss to the Commanders in Week 9. That would end up being a key tiebreaker if the teams finish with the same strength of schedule. All New England needs to do to clinch the second overall pick is to tie the Commanders' SOS.

Considering the same critical five games from the Commanders section just above, the Patriots can earn the second pick simply by losing themselves and having the Ravens and Texans win on Saturday and the Falcons win in the early window on Sunday. In fact, in that scenario, the Patriots wouldn't even have to wait for the results of Bears-Packers and Broncos-Raiders; no matter what happens in the latter two, the Patriots will be guaranteed to be tied or end up with the easier SOS than Washington, assuming the Commanders also lose.

There are other paths to No. 2 for New England if both the Patriots and Commanders lose on Sunday:

ATL beats NO & at least 2 of PIT, IND, GB & LV lose OR

All 4 of PIT, IND, GB & LV lose

Cardinals' path to the No. 2 pick

It's simple: The Cardinals must lose at home on Sunday to the Seahawks and have both of the Commanders and Patriots win, so that Arizona finishes 4-13 compared to 5-12 for Washington and New England.

If the Cardinals and just one of the Patriots or Commanders lose, Arizona will pick third overall. If all three lose, Arizona will pick fourth.

But here's the wild part: Arizona's pick could tumble well beyond that. A Cardinals win on Sunday could potentially drop them as low as No. 7 overall. The five-win Giants, Titans and Chargers would all need to lose Sunday, as well, in this scenario. But should it unfold that way, the Cardinals' massive strength-of-schedule lead likely would be too big to overcome, giving them the lowest pick among 5-12 teams.