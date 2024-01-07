Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) active for Sunday's game against Titans

With a win, the 9-7 Jaguars will be able to survive the four-game losing streak they endured from Weeks 13-16 and come away as repeat champions of their division -- something the team hasn't done since the 1998-1999 seasons.

A loss, however, would eliminate the Jags entirely from postseason contention and cede the division to the rival Texans, who already came out victorious against the Colts on Saturday.

Lawrence, who has 3,736 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023, has dealt with a myriad of injuries in the latter part of the season as Jacksonville has faltered, including a high ankle sprain and a concussion.

He's once again healthy enough to play, though, and he's the team's best shot at taking care of business rather than letting outside results determine its fate.