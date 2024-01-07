Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) active for Sunday's game against Titans

Jacksonville's franchise quarterback will be available for a pivotal regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans.
Trevor Lawrence is officially active Sunday despite dealing with a right shoulder injury that kept him out of last week’s win over the Carolina Panthers, the first missed start of his NFL career.
Lawrence, who is also dealing with a left finger issue, was limited in practice all week before receiving a questionable designation heading into the weekend.
The third-year QB's availability is critical for Jacksonville with the AFC South and a playoff berth still on the line in Tennessee.
With a win, the 9-7 Jaguars will be able to survive the four-game losing streak they endured from Weeks 13-16 and come away as repeat champions of their division -- something the team hasn't done since the 1998-1999 seasons.
A loss, however, would eliminate the Jags entirely from postseason contention and cede the division to the rival Texans, who already came out victorious against the Colts on Saturday.
Lawrence, who has 3,736 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023, has dealt with a myriad of injuries in the latter part of the season as Jacksonville has faltered, including a high ankle sprain and a concussion.
He's once again healthy enough to play, though, and he's the team's best shot at taking care of business rather than letting outside results determine its fate.
His Jaguars take on the Titans (5-11) at 1 p.m. ET.