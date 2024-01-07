Around the NFL

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) not expected to play vs. Bills

Published: Jan 07, 2024 at 12:45 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Dolphins won't have two big-time playmakers available with the AFC East on the line Sunday night.

Running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are not expected to play against the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday evening.

Both should be ready for the playoffs, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

For Mostert, who sat out two practices this week with knee and ankle injuries before being limited Friday and receiving a questionable designation, it will be his second consecutive missed game.

The 31-year-old has recently found the fountain of youth in Miami. Despite effectively completing his regular season in Week 16, Mostert should finish the campaign tied with the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead in scrimmage touchdowns with 21.

De'Von Achane will step in for him again, as he did admirably last week with 18 touches for 137 yards and a touchdown in a blowout loss to the Ravens that knocked the Dolphins out of contention for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Waddle, whose sitting due to an ankle injury, had an identical week of practice participation and the same questionable designation as Mostert. He, too, will miss his second straight contest.

He finishes the regular season with 72 receptions, 1,014 yards and four touchdowns while serving as the Robin to Tyreek Hill's Batman.

In his absence, Buffalo's defense will likely divert most of its focus on shutting Hill down.

Although Miami has already clinched a playoff spot and is still guaranteed to play deeper into January win or lose Sunday, a home game through clinching the division for the first time since 2008 would be much preferred.

Meanwhile, if the Jaguars win earlier in the day, the Bills face the prospect of going into the final game of the 2023 regular season needing a victory to see the postseason.

The Dolphins (11-5) and Bills (10-6) will clash for the AFC East on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

