Around the League

Presented By

Injury roundup: Roddy White inactive for Falcons

Published: Nov 03, 2013 at 01:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Roddy White hasn't been himself all season.

In an effort to try to get fully healthy, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver does not expect to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First." 

The Falcons later confirmed that White will be inactive and miss his third straight game due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

White returned to practice Friday. But with the season spiraling for the Falcons, the receiver needs to be fully healthy to help his teammates on the field.

Here is other Sunday injury news of note:

  1. Jimmy Graham (foot) is active and will play against the New York Jets. The New Orleans Saints tight end will deal with discomfort stemming from a plantar fascia injury the rest of the season. Don't be surprised if Graham is on a snap count again this week.
  1. Marques Colston, on the other hand, is inactive for the Saints. The wide receiver has been dealing with a knee injury and did not practice Wednesday or Friday. 
  1. Buffalo Bills quarterback Thad Lewis was doubtful to play Sunday because of a rib injury. Rapoport reported that Lewis' rib injury didn't progress during the week, so rookie Jeff Tuel will start against the Kansas City Chiefs.
  1. Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray is very likely to play against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media's Desmond Purnell said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning." The signs have pointed to Murray returning to the field all week. Murray is active.
  1. Unsurprisingly, both Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware (thigh) and wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) are inactive.
  1. Zac Stacy (foot) will start for the St. Louis Rams, Rapoport reported, when they take on the Tennessee Titans. The rookie running back was questionable coming into Sunday after injuring his foot in last week's loss. Fellow running back Daryl Richardson (foot) is inactive.
  1. San Diego Chargers wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) will play against the Washington Redskins. Royal didn't practice for the second straight week but had four receptions, 69 yards and one touchdown last week while dealing with the injury.

We will update this all Sunday, so check back often for more injury news.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.