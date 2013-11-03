Injury roundup: Roddy White inactive for Falcons

In an effort to try to get fully healthy, the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver does not expect to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay First."
The Falcons later confirmed that White will be inactive and miss his third straight game due to hamstring and ankle injuries.
White returned to practice Friday. But with the season spiraling for the Falcons, the receiver needs to be fully healthy to help his teammates on the field.
Here is other Sunday injury news of note:
- Jimmy Graham (foot) is active and will play against the New York Jets. The New Orleans Saints tight end will deal with discomfort stemming from a plantar fascia injury the rest of the season. Don't be surprised if Graham is on a snap count again this week.
- Marques Colston, on the other hand, is inactive for the Saints. The wide receiver has been dealing with a knee injury and did not practice Wednesday or Friday.
- Buffalo Bills quarterback Thad Lewis was doubtful to play Sunday because of a rib injury. Rapoport reported that Lewis' rib injury didn't progress during the week, so rookie Jeff Tuel will start against the Kansas City Chiefs.
- Dallas Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray is very likely to play against the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Media's Desmond Purnell said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning." The signs have pointed to Murray returning to the field all week. Murray is active.
- Unsurprisingly, both Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware (thigh) and wide receiver Miles Austin (hamstring) are inactive.
- Zac Stacy (foot) will start for the St. Louis Rams, Rapoport reported, when they take on the Tennessee Titans. The rookie running back was questionable coming into Sunday after injuring his foot in last week's loss. Fellow running back Daryl Richardson (foot) is inactive.
- San Diego Chargers wide receiver Eddie Royal (toe) will play against the Washington Redskins. Royal didn't practice for the second straight week but had four receptions, 69 yards and one touchdown last week while dealing with the injury.
We will update this all Sunday, so check back often for more injury news.