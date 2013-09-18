Injury roundup: Reggie Bush, Ray Rice don't practice

In a 25-21 loss at Arizona, Detroit's offense trickled out just four first downs and 90 second-half yards after Bush suffered a left knee injury before halftime. He tried to play in the third quarter but acknowledged "he wasn't himself."
As expected, Bush didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, missing the session along with wide receiver Patrick Edwards (ankle) and right tackle Jason Fox (groin). Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Monday that Bush "doesn't have anything that is going to be long term," but he's no sure bet to face the Redskinson Sunday.
Bush is only one of a handful of injured players we're monitoring ahead of Week 3:
»Ravens running back Ray Ricemissed Wednesday's practice and remains "day to day" with the left hip flexor strain he suffered in Sunday's win over the Browns, coach John Harbaugh announced. Baltimore remains hopeful Rice will play Sunday against the Texans, but backup Bernard Pierce will be ready to go if that isn't the case.
» Ill news out west, where NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Broncos left tackle Ryan Clady is headed for season-ending injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot during Denver's 41-23 victory over the Giants. The Broncos already have lost centers Dan Koppen and J.D. Walton to season-ending injuries.
»Packers running back Eddie Lacy wasn't a practice participant, but coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the rookie attended meetings and continues to mine through the league's concussion protocol. We don't expect Lacy to play Sunday against the Bengals after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather in Week 2. Tight end Jermichael Finley missed practice with a toe injury, but we're chalking it up to a rest day.
» One week after losing starting running back Vick Ballard, the Colts are down a starting tight end. Second-year pro Dwayne Allen will miss the entire season to undergo hip surgery, NFL Media's Michelle Beisner reported. Big loss for Andrew Luck's offense.
» As expected, Chargers rookie linebacker Manti Te'o was back at practice for the first time since injuring his foot in San Diego's preseason opener. He was a limited participant and is in line to start Sunday against the Titans barring another setback.
»Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson was placed on season-ending injured reserve, coach Sean Payton announced. The team's third corner behind Jabari Greer and Keenan Lewis was carted off the field after sustaining a non-contact knee injury in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.
» Speaking of the Bucs, coach Greg Schiano told reporters that defensive tackle Derek Landri is set to miss "a few weeks" with the sprained MCL he suffered against the Saints.
» The Jets will have their poor man's Tavon Austin back in the lineup Sunday against the Bills after Jeremy Kerley returned to practice. Kerley missed Week 2's loss to the Patriots after sustaining a concussion in the season opener. He's a welcome sight for a passing attack short on NFL-level talent.