Around the League

Presented By

Injury roundup: Reggie Bush, Ray Rice don't practice

Published: Sep 18, 2013 at 08:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Lions aren't the same team without Reggie Bush on the field. We learned that Sunday.

In a 25-21 loss at Arizona, Detroit's offense trickled out just four first downs and 90 second-half yards after Bush suffered a left knee injury before halftime. He tried to play in the third quarter but acknowledged "he wasn't himself."

As expected, Bush didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, missing the session along with wide receiver Patrick Edwards (ankle) and right tackle Jason Fox (groin). Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Monday that Bush "doesn't have anything that is going to be long term," but he's no sure bet to face the Redskinson Sunday.

Bush is only one of a handful of injured players we're monitoring ahead of Week 3:

»Ravens running back Ray Ricemissed Wednesday's practice and remains "day to day" with the left hip flexor strain he suffered in Sunday's win over the Browns, coach John Harbaugh announced. Baltimore remains hopeful Rice will play Sunday against the Texans, but backup Bernard Pierce will be ready to go if that isn't the case.

» Ill news out west, where NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Broncos left tackle Ryan Clady is headed for season-ending injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his left foot during Denver's 41-23 victory over the Giants. The Broncos already have lost centers Dan Koppen and J.D. Walton to season-ending injuries.

»Packers running back Eddie Lacy wasn't a practice participant, but coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the rookie attended meetings and continues to mine through the league's concussion protocol. We don't expect Lacy to play Sunday against the Bengals after taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather in Week 2. Tight end Jermichael Finley missed practice with a toe injury, but we're chalking it up to a rest day.

» One week after losing starting running back Vick Ballard, the Colts are down a starting tight end. Second-year pro Dwayne Allen will miss the entire season to undergo hip surgery, NFL Media's Michelle Beisner reported. Big loss for Andrew Luck's offense.

» As expected, Chargers rookie linebacker Manti Te'o was back at practice for the first time since injuring his foot in San Diego's preseason opener. He was a limited participant and is in line to start Sunday against the Titans barring another setback.

»Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson was placed on season-ending injured reserve, coach Sean Payton announced. The team's third corner behind Jabari Greer and Keenan Lewis was carted off the field after sustaining a non-contact knee injury in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

» Speaking of the Bucs, coach Greg Schiano told reporters that defensive tackle Derek Landri is set to miss "a few weeks" with the sprained MCL he suffered against the Saints.

» The Jets will have their poor man's Tavon Austin back in the lineup Sunday against the Bills after Jeremy Kerley returned to practice. Kerley missed Week 2's loss to the Patriots after sustaining a concussion in the season opener. He's a welcome sight for a passing attack short on NFL-level talent.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW