Injury roundup: Reggie Bush misses Lions practice

The Lions running back missed his second straight practice Thursday with the calf muscle injury that kept him out of Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, per the Lions' official website. However, he revealed that he merely was held out for precautionary reasons and will return to the practice field Friday.
Bush aggravated the calf slipping on Philly's snowy turf just before kickoff and acknowledged Wednesday, via ESPN.com: "I couldn't even sit here and lie and say I would have been able to push through it. I couldn't push through it."
It was the second game he's missed all season, but Bush said this week he expects to play in Monday night's critical meeting with the Baltimore Ravens.
Losing Bush would strip the Lions of their offensive centerpiece. He's accounted for 70-plus rushing yards in seven games this season and another 45 catches for 448 yards through the air.
Friday's practice -- and especially Saturday's -- will provide a better sense of Bush's availability for a Lions team that sits tied with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North with three weeks to go.
Here's the rest of Thursday's injury news:
- The status of Minnesota Vikings running backs Adrian Peterson (foot) and Toby Gerhart (hamstring) for Sunday is "wait and see," offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave told reporters. When asked if he was optimistic about either rusher's return for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Musgrave said: "No, not at this stage. We're getting Matt Asiata ready to roll."
- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said at his regular news conference that the feedback from the medical staff has been positive on Eddie Lacy (ankle), and that the running back will be evaluated Friday. The Packers meet the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
- Jason Pierre-Paul missed practice for the second straight day with an injured shoulder. However, the New York Giants pass rusher said that it will not require surgery, and furthermore, that he was still holding out hope for a return before season's end. "I'm never going to shut it down," he told Newsday. "If I can go, I'm going to go. There's no point in shutting it down."
- Tight end Jordan Reed (concussion) missed practice for the second consecutive day, Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said via the team's official website. Reed has not played since a Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Chicago Bears coach Marc Trestmanwas not optimistic about linebacker Lance Briggs (shoulder) returning to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, per WMAQ-TV. Briggs was limited in practice Thursday.
- New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie revealed that he was uncertain of whether he would be able to play Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN New York. The cornerback sustained a concussion in last week's win over the Oakland Raiders.
