Injury roundup: Pats' Rob Gronkowski out vs. Bucs

The New England Patriots kept the door open for tight end Rob Gronkowski to make his long-awaited return in Week 3, but don't hold your breath.
After NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the All-Pro tight end was very unlikely to play Sunday, the Patriots ruled Gronkowski out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Rapoport was told Sunday that it's Gronkowski's forearm -- not his back, operated on in June -- that's holding him out. Sources informed of the injury told Rapoport that the forearm, after five surgeries, needs to be at full strength before the dominating pass-catcher rides in on his white horse.
Other injuries from around the league:
» Detroit running back Reggie Bush has been ruled out against the Washington Redskins, the Lions announced. Rapoport was told earlier Sunday that Detroit is using caution with Bush after he experienced swelling in the knee he injured in a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
» Rapoport reported that All-Pro safety Ed Reed will make his Houston Texans debut Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Rapoport was told that Reed, from the start, viewed Sunday's return to Baltimore as his true target return date.
» The Ravens, meanwhile, announced Ray Rice has been ruled out with the left hip flexor strain he sustained in a win over the Cleveland Browns. That ends Rice's streak of playing in 66 straight regular-season games.
»Good news out of Miami: After nursing a groin injury this week, Dolphins receiver Mike Wallacewill play against the Buccaneers, NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported via two team sources. "He's fine," a source told Darlington.
» Green Bay running back Eddie Lacy didn't practice all week and won't play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Packers announced. The hard-charging rookie back continues to make his way through the league's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in a Week 2 win over the Redskins.
» On the Danny Amendola front: NFL Media's Albert Breer reported on "NFL GameDay Morning" that the receiver's groin tear is "off the bone." What that means is that Amendola's injury can't get any worse, which is why he practiced with the Patriots this week. Of course, he won't play Sunday against the Bucs, per the team.
» Down in New Orleans, runner Mark Ingram has been ruled out against the Cardinals after missing a week of practices with a toe injury, the Saints announced. Expect Pierre Thomas to see a big helping of carries with Darren Sproles pitching in.
»San Diego Chargers rookie right tackle D.J. Fluker will not play against the Tennessee Titans after suffering a concussion in practice this week, per Rapoport.
»Rashard Mendenhall was questionable with a toe injury, but the Cardinals running back will play against the Saints, a source informed of the injury told Rapoport.
» Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic bumped into Larry Fitzgerald in the hotel on Sunday morning. The All-Pro receiver said he plans to play against the Saints, a message he's conveyed all week.
» For the San Francisco 49ers, safety Eric Reid has made his way back from the concussion he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and is "good to go" for Sunday's tilt against the Indianapolis Colts, a source told Rapoport.
» As expected, Chargers rookie linebacker Manti Te'o will not play against the Titans because of his nagging foot injury, the team announced.